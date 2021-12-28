Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Russia: Participants in Vienna talks determined to draft final agreement

Russia says the parties to the Vienna talks over the Iran nuclear deal have reaffirmed their determination to speed up the drafting of a final agreement.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that cooperation among the participants in the talks will continue in various formats including the working groups of sanctions removal, nuclear issues and the future agreement implementation.

Earlier, Russian representative to the international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in a tweet that said there was an indisputable progress in the Vienna negotiations.
Ulyanov added that the working group of nuclear issues held a useful meeting and sanctions removal was also actively discussed in informal settings.

China also said the talks have produced positive results while the European parties to the 2015 deal also said some technical progress had been made in the last round of talks to accommodate Iran’s demands.

Talks aimed at reviving the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, will continue till this Thursday and due to the Christmas holidays, there will be a hiatus. The parties to the talks have agreed to resume the talks next Monday.

