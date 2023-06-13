Russia receiving larger consignments of Iranian drones by ship: UK

“Russia is also working to start domestic production of OWA-UAVs, almost certainly with Iranian assistance,” the ministry added in a tweet.

Iranian officials say Ukrainian officials have failed to provide any evidence for their claim that Russia is using Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

Iran has repeatedly expressed opposition to the war in Ukraine.