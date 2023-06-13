Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Russia receiving larger consignments of Iranian drones by ship: UK

By IFP Media Wire
UK’s Defence Ministry claims that Russia has likely moved from receiving small deliveries of Iranian OWA-UAVs [one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles] by air transport, to larger consignments by ship from Iran via the Caspian Sea. Both Iran and Russia have repeatedly denied claims that Tehran has provided Moscow with drones to be used in the Ukraine war.

“Russia is also working to start domestic production of OWA-UAVs, almost certainly with Iranian assistance,” the ministry added in a tweet.

Iranian officials say Ukrainian officials have failed to provide any evidence for their claim that Russia is using Iranian drones in its war on Ukraine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in November dismissed media controversy over Iran’s alleged support for Russia in the Ukraine war, adding, however, that Tehran had provided Moscow with a limited number of drones months before the war in Ukraine.

He also assured that Iran will not be indifferent if it is proven that Russia has used Iranian drones in the conflict.

Iran has repeatedly expressed opposition to the war in Ukraine.

