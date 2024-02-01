Russia says disrupts no intl. bonds in cooperating with Iran, North Korea

“Russia does not disrupt anything by interacting with Iran and North Korea. We develop our relations on a bilateral basis, on the basis of mutual respect. It is beneficial to both of us. Our country breaks no international commitments,” Zakharova said, commenting on Western media’s publications on the alleged use of Iranian and North Korean weapons in the special military operation zone.

“What, how and why we do anything within relations with other countries is entirely our own business,” the diplomat added.

Zakharova has repeatedly stressed that accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK are unfounded and unsubstantiated.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied Washington’s claims that Pyongyang was providing military assistance to Moscow.

Russia and Iran have repeatedly rejected allegations that Iran supplies drones to Russia for use in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called such reports a falsification and emphasized that the Russian army uses domestically produced drones. In November 2022, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that the republic had supplied drones to Russia, but in small quantities and a few months before the start of the special military operation.