Wednesday, July 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Russian envoy: US makes each and every effort to prevent JCPOA revival

By IFP Editorial Staff
Russia’s ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan

Russian Ambassador to Tehran says the US is acting contradictorily regarding the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Levan Dzhagaryan said the US officially supports the revival of the JCPOA but at the same time, they make each and every effort to prevent this from happening.
He was referring to US President Joe Biden’s tour of West Asia which is starting today and includes visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Russian ambassador to Tehran said Biden’s trip is meant to put in place an Arab-Israeli alliance against Iran which is absolutely unacceptable.

Israel is the first leg of Biden’s regional tour. He will then fly to Saudi Arabia.
The US, along with Israel, has been trying to depict Iran as a threat to the whole region and even beyond.

The US has sold billions of dollars worth of weaponry to Arab states of the Persian Gulf in recent years.

The Zionist regime has also normalized relations with some Arab countries as it pushes to portray Iran as a threat.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks