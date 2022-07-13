Russian envoy: US makes each and every effort to prevent JCPOA revival

Levan Dzhagaryan said the US officially supports the revival of the JCPOA but at the same time, they make each and every effort to prevent this from happening.

He was referring to US President Joe Biden’s tour of West Asia which is starting today and includes visits to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The Russian ambassador to Tehran said Biden’s trip is meant to put in place an Arab-Israeli alliance against Iran which is absolutely unacceptable.

Israel is the first leg of Biden’s regional tour. He will then fly to Saudi Arabia.

The US, along with Israel, has been trying to depict Iran as a threat to the whole region and even beyond.

The US has sold billions of dollars worth of weaponry to Arab states of the Persian Gulf in recent years.

The Zionist regime has also normalized relations with some Arab countries as it pushes to portray Iran as a threat.