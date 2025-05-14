Robert De Niro slams Trump as ‘philistine president’ and enemy of arts at Cannes Film Festival

The legendary actor was on hand to accept the fest’s honorary Palme d’Or, which was presented to him by his “This Boy’s Life” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio. After giving DiCaprio a kiss on the cheek, De Niro launched into an impassioned speech about the threat U.S. democracy is currently under.

“In my country, we’re fighting like hell for the democracy we once took for granted. And that affects all of us here because the arts are democratic,” De Niro said.

“Art is inclusive. It brings people together, like tonight. Art looks for truth, art embraces diversity and that’s why art is a threat — that’s why we are a threat — to autocrats and fascists,” he added.

De Niro then turned to Trump’s proposed 100% tariff on all films produced outside of the U.S., which was announced just over a week before the festival.

“Let that sink in for a minute,” he said, adding, “You can’t put a price on creativity, but apparently you can put a tariff on it.”

He continued, “Of course, this is unacceptable. All these attacks are unacceptable, and this isn’t just an American problem. It’s a global one. And like a film, we can’t just all sit back and watch. We have to act now. Without violence, but with great passion and determination. It’s time for everyone who cares about liberty to organize, to protest, and when there are elections, of course to vote. Tonight, and for the next 11 days, we show our strength and commitment by celebrating art in this glorious festival.”

De Niro — who has won two Oscars over the course of his six-decade career — is best known for his 10 collaborations with director Martin Scorsese, including “Mean Streets” (1973), “Taxi Driver” (1976), “Raging Bull” (1980), “Goodfellas” (1990), “The Irishman” (2019) and 2023’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” He’s no stranger to Cannes, having first attended with “Mean Streets” followed by Sergio Leone’s 1984 crime film “Once Upon a Time in America,” Barry Levinson’s satirical comedy “What Just Happened” in 2008 and serving as president of the competition jury in 2011. De Niro was most recently on the Croisette for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which received a nine-minute standing ovation.

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs from May 13 to 24.