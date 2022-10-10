Riot in northern Iranian prison leaves deaths

Mahdi Fallah Miri says the prison ward hosted some inmates, who had been handed execution for murder.

According to the official, they began a fight among themselves over personal issues and this expanded to the entire section.

Fallah Miri says part of the prison installments in the ward’s corridor and main hallway were sabotaged in the scuffles before police used tear gas to disperse those involved.

He added that things have returned back to normal thanks to efforts by the prison guards and the police.