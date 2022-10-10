Tuesday, October 11, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Riot in northern Iranian prison leaves deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Prison

The prosecutor general of the northern Iranian province of Guilan has confirmed clashes in one of the sections of Lakan prison saying some of the injured have lost their lives because other prisoners prevented medical access to them.

Mahdi Fallah Miri says the prison ward hosted some inmates, who had been handed execution for murder.

According to the official, they began a fight among themselves over personal issues and this expanded to the entire section.

Fallah Miri says part of the prison installments in the ward’s corridor and main hallway were sabotaged in the scuffles before police used tear gas to disperse those involved.

He added that things have returned back to normal thanks to efforts by the prison guards and the police.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks