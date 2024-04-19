Residents: Iranian cities of Tabriz, Isfahan completely calm following blasts sound

A senior army commander in Isfahan said the sound heard in Isfahan was due to the activation of air defenses in the central city.

General Siavash Mihandoost said air defenses in Isfahan targeted ‘suspicious objects,’ adding no damage was caused.

Informed sources said Iran’s air defenses shot down three quadcopters over Isfahan, asserting that the nuclear facilities in the city are safe.

Meanwhile, the airports across Iran have resumed their normal schedule after flights were temporarily suspended as a security precaution.

The developments come as speculations are rife that Israel might launch an attack on Iran following a retaliatory operation by the Iranian Armed Forces on Sunday on occupied territories. The attack was provoked by an Israeli strike on the Iranian consular affairs building in Damascus earlier this month that killed seven Iranian military advisors.

Iran has warned any Israeli threat and action will face an immediate and heavier response.