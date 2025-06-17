Republican lawmaker pushes measure to block US involvement in Israeli war on Iran

Massie, who is fiercely opposed to US intervention in any foreign wars, wrote on X that he would introduce a bipartisan War Powers Resolution on Tuesday.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote on X. “I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia on Monday introduced his own war powers resolution aimed at keeping US forces from involvement in Israel-Iran conflict. Kaine’s measure is considered privileged, a special status that means Kaine can force a vote on the measure on the Senate floor.

It’s unlikely that House Republican leaders would bring Massie’s resolution to the floor. When the Democratic-led House took up a similar measure aiming to rein in presidential authority to use military action against Iran without congressional approval in 2020, only a handful of Republicans supported it, including Massie.

Israel launched a bombardment campaign against Iran on Friday, targeting military and nuclear sites as well as residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, killing dozens of people, including top military officials and nuclear scientists.

The assault came just days before US and Iranian negotiators were to meet for a sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

Iran has responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, many of which have penetrated Israel’s air defences, causing widespread damage across the occupied territories.