Media WireAmericasMiddle East

Republican lawmaker pushes measure to block US involvement in Israeli war on Iran

By IFP Media Wire

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie has stated that he would lead a push in the Republican-led House of Representatives to prohibit US involvement in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

Massie, who is fiercely opposed to US intervention in any foreign wars, wrote on X that he would introduce a bipartisan War Powers Resolution on Tuesday.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote on X. “I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution.”

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia on Monday introduced his own war powers resolution aimed at keeping US forces from involvement in Israel-Iran conflict. Kaine’s measure is considered privileged, a special status that means Kaine can force a vote on the measure on the Senate floor.

It’s unlikely that House Republican leaders would bring Massie’s resolution to the floor. When the Democratic-led House took up a similar measure aiming to rein in presidential authority to use military action against Iran without congressional approval in 2020, only a handful of Republicans supported it, including Massie.

Israel launched a bombardment campaign against Iran on Friday, targeting military and nuclear sites as well as residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, killing dozens of people, including top military officials and nuclear scientists.

The assault came just days before US and Iranian negotiators were to meet for a sixth round of nuclear talks in Oman.

Iran has responded with hundreds of ballistic missiles, many of which have penetrated Israel’s air defences, causing widespread damage across the occupied territories.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks