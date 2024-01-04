Report: Nine Hezbollah fighters killed in Israeli raids in Lebanon

Al-Manar television channel reported on Thursday that shells were fired at the villages of Taybeh, Kfarkela, Khiam and the Marjayoun Plain, as the occupying regime continues its aggressive attacks on southern Lebanon.

It also noted that an Israeli drone executed an aerial assault by launching a guided missile toward the southern Lebanese border town of Yaroun.

In a statement, the Israeli military claimed that they had been targeting Hezbollah sites in the southern part of Lebanon, adding that it is going to continue its attacks “ as it sees fit.”

It also said that the occupying forces’ alert is raised to the highest possible level on the northern border.

Since October 8, the day after the Israel onslaught against Gaza started, the frontier between Lebanon and the Israeli-occupied territories has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah movement.

Reports say Israel has repeatedly used US-supplied internationally-banned white phosphorus munitions in its attacks on Lebanon.

The fighting has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands from the northern part of the Israeli-occupied territories, which have been pummeled by rocket fire and shelling carried out by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian groups.

Nearly 150 Hezbollah fighters have lost their lives since the beginning of the conflict, while some 11 Israeli soldiers have also been killed.