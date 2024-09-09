IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Report: Iraq extradites banned Kurdish party member to Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
A member of the banned so-called Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), who was living in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah, has reportedly been arrested and handed over to Iran, according to informed sources.

Behzad Khosravi, from the Iranian city of Saqqez, was arrested last week and sent to Iran, the sources told Tehran-based Tasnim news agency.

Khosravi, 35, is reportedly in custody in Iran’s intelligence detention center in Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Kordestan Province.

PDKI, an armed leftist separatist movement of Kurds which calls for either separatism in Iran or a federal system, is banned in Iran and has moved to northern Iraq.

Last year, Iran and Iraq reached an agreement to disarm and expel Kurdish terrorist groups from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq.

Iran has even warned it is ready to take action to eliminate the threat posed by anti-Iran terrorist groups based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

