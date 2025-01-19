Regional expert outlines key concerns for Iran following Gaza ceasefire

Speaking with Entekhab news website, Alireza Majidi emphasized that a new entity, the “Committee for Social Assistance,” with neither Fatah nor Hamas affiliations, will now oversee Gaza’s administration. This structural change, approved by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, is a critical development.

Contrary to expectations, Majidi argues that the ceasefire does not signal a reduction in regional tensions. Instead, it provides Netanyahu more latitude to implement his ambitious regional plans, necessitating vigilance from Iran regarding potential new conflict zones.

Weighing in on Netanyahu’s government stability, Majidi noted that the ceasefire is unlikely to destabilize his administration. Despite rumors, Netanyahu’s coalition maintains a strong majority in the Knesset, with opposition leader Yair Lapid expressing willingness to support the government if needed.

While the ceasefire does not equate to a clear victory for either side, Majidi believes Israel will likely leverage it to advance its strategic objectives in the region.