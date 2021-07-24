ranian Table Tennis Player Shows Anger after Losing against British Athlete in Olympics

Iranian ping-pong player Nima Alamian could not go through the opening round of the men’s singles against British Paul Drinkhall at the Tokyo Olympics.

The British athlete won the game 4-1 to make it to round two.

Alamian lost his focus at the beginning of the game when his services were not accepted by the referee. However, Nima’s reactions grabbed the attention of the media while he threw his racket on the table in protest at the referee’s decisions.

While the referee showed him a yellow card he intentionally launched a service into the air.

He conceded defeat in the first three sets and at the end lost 4-1.

This is the second appearance of the 28-years-old Iranian athlete in Olympics. In 2016, he was eliminated in the first round. He has also represented Iran eight times in World Championships.