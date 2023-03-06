President Raisi: Schoolgirl poisonings ‘inhumane crime’

Raisi issued strict orders for pursuing the issue of poisoning the students and proper news dispatching about it, stressing this new plot of the enemy is quite an inhumane crime.

Speaking during his cabinet meeting on Sunday, Iran’s president referred to the intelligence minister’s report and surveys about the poisoning of s number of students in different Iranian cities, reiterating, “This is the new plot of the enemy aimed at intimidating the students, our dear children, and their parents, is an inhumane crime.”

He emphasized the need for pursuing the issue and dispatching news precisely and on time, and ordered the concerned organization to ease the people’s worries.

“This move is another ring in the chain of the enemy’s plots aimed at creating tension in the society, disturbing the public opinion and horrifying the offspring of this land and territory, and its roots need to be identified and seriously dealt with,” added President Raisi.

Since November 2022, some Iranian students have reported symptoms of poisoning while in school. In most cases, students suffered respiratory problems, nausea, fatigue and dizziness, while some were hospitalized.