President Raisi: Independent nations should work together to offset sanctions

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says sanctions can be neutralized through expansion of ties among independent nations.

President Raisi said in a meeting with visiting Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in Tehran on Wednesday that sanctions have never stopped Iran and will not be able to do so.

“Today Iran is more powerful than ever and the increased hostility of the US toward Iran is also due to the increased power of the country,” he said.

Raisi also talked about his meeting with his Belarusian counterpart on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, stressing the need for a long-term roadmap for ties and calling for implementation of mutual agreements.

He added that energy and heavy machinery are some of the potential areas in which the two sides could expand their cooperation.

During the meeting, Makei also reiterated the will of the Belarusian government to implement agreements with Iran.

“The roadmap for interaction between the two countries has been prepared and finalized in the joint commission for Iran-Belarus cooperation and its implementation will lead to a stable growth in bilateral cooperation,” he added.

