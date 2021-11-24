Raisi calls for an end to vast salaries of some government officials

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has called for end to what is known in Iran as “astronomical salaries” among some government officials.

President Raisi said on Wednesday there is a limitation on salaries that must be enforced for all people working at government organizations and they must not be paid more than that.

Raisi also said people do not want to hear anymore about astronomical salaries and such unconventional payments must be ended.

In the recent past, fury has erupted in Iran over vast salaries paid to some government officials.

Raisi also said his administration succeeded in providing vaccines and pressing ahead with a nationwide vaccination campaign to roll back the Covid pandemic in Iran.

Raisi said after dealing with Covid, the main issue on the government’s agenda is people’s livelihood, and the ministers should explain their actions in this regard to the people.

Regarding water shortages in the provinces of Isfahan and Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Raisi said the decisions that have been made in this respect should be followed up and the people should be notified of the results.

He added that the issue of drinking and agricultural water of the people is important.

Raisi also touched on the reopening of schools after Covid receded in most of Iran. The president thanked the Ministry of Education for holding in-person classes.

He said parents of students are also satisfied with the decision to hold classes on an in-person and virtual basis.