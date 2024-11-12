Qatar’s Emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Al Thani on Tuesday appointed the CEO of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Mansour Ibrahim al-Mahmoud, as the country’s next minister of health.

The Emir appointed Mohammed Saif Saeed al Suwaidi as QIA’s next CEO.

As part of Tuesday’s cabinet shuffle, Qatar’s Emir also appointed Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani as the country’s new minister of commerce and industry.

Sheikh Faisal is QIA’s chief of Asia-Pacific and Africa investments and the chairman of Qatari telecoms group Ooredoo. It is unclear if he will remain in those roles.

The Emir appointed Lolwah bint Rashid Al-Khater as the new education minister. She served previously as minister of state for international cooperation and led Qatar’s global humanitarian efforts, especially in Gaza and Lebanon.