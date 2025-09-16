IFP ExclusiveViews

Iranian daily criticizes “weak” Islamic response to attack on Qatar

By IFP Editorial Staff

Khorasan newspaper has described the outcome of a recent meeting in Doha as “disappointing,” arguing that the Islamic world once again failed to show a unified and practical response to Israeli aggression.

The summit was convened after an Israeli strike in Qatar that targeted political figures linked to Hamas resistance movement.

However the editorial noted Islamic governments limited their reaction to issuing statements of condemnation, without taking tangible steps.

The paper pointed to “structural weaknesses” preventing effective action, citing historical divisions fostered by colonial powers, security dependence on the US, and economic ties with the West and Israel.

It also argued that sectarian divides, such as those between Sunni and Shia communities, have long been exploited to prevent collective resistance.

Khorasan further criticized Arab states’ reliance on US military protection, saying Washington prioritizes Israel’s security over its Arab allies.

Economic interests, particularly energy trade and fear of sanctions, were also highlighted as reasons for inaction.

The editorial concluded that Iran possesses independent defensive capabilities and urged regional states to pursue cooperation with Tehran to restore Islamic unity and counter Israeli influence.

