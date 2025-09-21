Media WireMiddle East

Qatar files complaint to International Civil Aviation Organization over Israeli aerial attack

By IFP Media Wire

Qatar has submitted an official letter to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) condemning Israel’s air attack in Doha, which targeted the residential premises of Hamas political bureau members and resulted in casualties.

The letter was delivered by Abdullah Al-Malki, Qatar’s permanent representative to ICAO, to the president of the ICAO Council, according to the Qatari news agency, QNA.

In its letter, Qatar stressed that the assault represented a “flagrant violation of its sovereignty and the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.”

The Persian Gulf state affirmed that it “retains all its rights under international law.”

On September 9, Israel attacked a residential compound in Doha, killing five Hamas leaders as they were discussing a US proposal to end the war in Gaza, where nearly 65,200 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

 

