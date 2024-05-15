Putin says Russia wants comprehensive, sustainable settlement of Ukraine conflict

The president made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua News Agency ahead of a state visit to China.

Putin said that Russia is open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but the negotiations should take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict.

“We want a comprehensive, sustainable and fair settlement of this conflict by peaceful means. And we are open to a dialogue on Ukraine, but it should be a negotiation that takes into account the interests of all countries involved in this conflict, including our interests,” the president added.

Any peace settlement must also involve a substantive discussion on global stability and reliable security guarantees for Russia’s opponents and for Russia itself, he continued.

Russia has never refused to negotiate on Ukraine, Putin stressed.

“However, instead of signing a peace agreement, the Ukrainian side unexpectedly announced the termination of negotiations. As Ukrainian officials later said, this was because their Western allies urged them to continue fighting and work together to strategically defeat Russia. We have never refused to negotiate.”

Ukraine and its Western allies are not ready to engage in open and honest dialogue with Russia to end the conflict, Putin highlighted.

“Unfortunately, neither Ukraine nor its Western patrons support these initiatives,” Putin said, adding, “They are not ready to engage in an equal, honest and open dialogue based on mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests.”

Ukraine and its Western allies are reluctant to discuss the underlying causes, the very origins of the global crisis, the president continued.