President Warns US of Retaliation If Iran’s Tankers Threatened

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has cautioned the US that causing any trouble for the country’s oil tankers, be it the Caribbean Sea or any other part of the world, will make Washington face troubles in turn.

In a Saturday telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, President Rouhani deplored the American military movements in the Caribbean Sea as Iranian oil tankers are carrying fuel to Venezuela.

“If our oil tankers in the Caribbean Sea or anywhere else in the world get into trouble caused by Americans, they (US) will run into trouble reciprocally,” the Iranian president warned.

President Rouhani then made it clear that Iran will never start a conflict, adding, “Considering a series of measures, the US has created unacceptable conditions in various parts of the world, however, we will never start tensions and clashes.”

“We always preserve the legitimate right of defense of sovereignty and territorial integrity and fulfillment of the national interests, and we hope Americans would not make a mistake,” the Iranian president added.

Stressing the need for collective cooperation among the nations amid the critical situation in the world in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, President Rouhani bemoaned the fact the US government is proceeding with “incorrect decisions and inhumane behavior.”

He also reiterated that the regional security, particularly the maritime security, should be ensured by the regional countries alone, noting, “We have always expressed readiness for closer cooperation with the neighboring states, and reassert this view today.”

Stressing the need to promote the economic and trade ties between Tehran and Doha, President Rouhani said, “Despite the conditions of outbreak of coronavirus, the economic relations between the two countries must restart within the framework of the health and cautionary protocols.”

He further expressed hope that Iran and Qatar would immediately hold a new session of the Economic Cooperation Joint Commission to expedite the mutual interaction, remove the obstacle to bilateral trade, resume the trade exchanges via the ports and restart the direct flights.

The president then offered Iran’s help to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, saying Tehran could assist Doha with the infrastructures and supplying the demands in the sports event.

He finally congratulated the Qatari government and nation on the festive occasion of Eid al-Fitr, hoping for the expansion of bilateral ties in all fields.

For his part, the Qatari Emir said enhancement of economic interaction with Iran is high on the list of Qatar’s priorities, and expressed hope that the Economic Cooperation Joint Commission meetings could broaden the economic and trade ties between the two Muslim nations.

Qatar maintains that regional security should be ensured through cooperation among all regional countries, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani noted, calling for closer interaction among the regional states for the security of maritime routes in the region.

“We are opposed to any tension and will do our utmost to reduce the tensions,” the Emir of Qatar concluded.