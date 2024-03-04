President Raisi: Iran security not reliant on foreign powers

Addressing a graduation ceremony of Iranian military cadets on Monday, President Raisi said Iran’s ‘endogenous’ security is a known fact for everyone in the world.

“The security of the country comes from the participation of people in different scenes,” Raisi said, three days after the parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections were held in the country, adding, “The security of the country is based on the awareness and vigilance of devoted border guards.”

He also praised the armed forces for “shielding the nation against harms and threats.”

The Iranian president also called for strengthening the country’s defense power as an element that boosts the national power.

President Raisi drew a contrast between the Iranian armed forces and the US army, saying the latter is “is the most hated armed force in the world.”

He referred to US support for Israel during its months-long genocidal campaign against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, saying it has become a major source of concern in today’s world.