President Pezeshkian urges Swiss envoy to convey Iran’s peaceful nuclear intentions to US

Receiving the credentials of Ambassador Olivier Bangerter in Tehran on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian described Switzerland as a “constructive and balanced” European country with an important historic role as a diplomatic channel between Tehran and Washington since Iran’s 1979 Revolution.

The president highlighted his recent meeting with his Swiss counterpart on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, saying Iran values expanding cooperation with Switzerland in various fields, especially in pharmaceuticals and food supply amid unjust sanctions by the US and some European states.

President Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran pursues regional peace and stability and dismissed Western claims about its nuclear program as “baseless propaganda.”

He also condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, calling them “inhumane” and “the main source of regional instability.”

Ambassador Bangerter expressed satisfaction with his appointment and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties while maintaining Switzerland’s role as a trusted intermediary between Iran and the US.