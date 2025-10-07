President Pezeshkian says Iran not to become battleground for foreign aggressors

Speaking at the National Day of Villages and Nomads, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed, “We will never allow Iran to become a field for bandits or foreign aggressors.”

Pezeshkian declared, “We will overcome all challenges with strength. Through knowledge, unity, and wisdom, we will emerge from every crisis with our heads held high.”

He added that “false claimants of human rights, blinded by money and power, will never stop their oppression.”

The president further stated, “The world’s bullies remain blind to their own crimes.”