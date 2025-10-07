Tuesday, October 7, 2025
type here...
Featured NewsForeign PolicyMedia Wire

President Pezeshkian says Iran not to become battleground for foreign aggressors

By IFP Media Wire

President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that the enemy believed an attack on Iran would lead to chaos, but the Iranian people stood firm and achieved significant progress in all areas.

Speaking at the National Day of Villages and Nomads, President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed, “We will never allow Iran to become a field for bandits or foreign aggressors.”

Pezeshkian declared, “We will overcome all challenges with strength. Through knowledge, unity, and wisdom, we will emerge from every crisis with our heads held high.”

He added that “false claimants of human rights, blinded by money and power, will never stop their oppression.”

The president further stated, “The world’s bullies remain blind to their own crimes.”

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks