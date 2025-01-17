President Pezeshkian lays wreath at Unknown Soldier’s Tomb in Moscow

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov, who also heads the Russian side of the Joint Cooperation Commission, accompanied President Pezeshkian at the ceremony.

The event included a parade by honor guards from Russia’s three armed forces branches.

President Pezeshkian arrived in Moscow on Friday, following an official invitation from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations and sign a comprehensive strategic treaty between Iran and Russia.

The document, previously announced to contain a preamble and 47 articles, covers all aspects of bilateral relations.

President Pezeshkian is accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, including ministers of foreign affairs, economy, roads and urban development, oil, and agriculture, as well as the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the Central Bank governor, the deputy defense minister for international affairs, and other officials.