President Pezeshkian: Iranian fighters delivered strong slap to US, Israel with missiles

By IFP Media Wire

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, referring to the recent 12-day war, said that if the US and Israel were unable to carry out their malicious and evil intentions in Iran, it is true that we had missiles and our fighters, with their power and sacrifices, delivered a strong slap to them—but an even stronger slap was dealt by Iranian people.

President Pezeshkian, on Monday, speaking at the 39th Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, said that it was the unity and cohesion of our people that disappointed the US and Israel.

The president emphasized that the US and Israel thought they could strike Iran with a few missiles and then the people would take to the streets; they pinned their hopes on this in all their media and news, but the people completely disappointed them.

Pezeshkian said: Our people and Muslims will not bow before oppression, tyranny, and aggression, and this was the message that the Iranian people sent to the enemies.

He noted: All Islamic countries condemned the aggression of Israel and the US, and we appreciate all of them.

