President Pezeshkian: Iranian fighters delivered strong slap to US, Israel with missiles

President Pezeshkian, on Monday, speaking at the 39th Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, said that it was the unity and cohesion of our people that disappointed the US and Israel.

The president emphasized that the US and Israel thought they could strike Iran with a few missiles and then the people would take to the streets; they pinned their hopes on this in all their media and news, but the people completely disappointed them.

Pezeshkian said: Our people and Muslims will not bow before oppression, tyranny, and aggression, and this was the message that the Iranian people sent to the enemies.

He noted: All Islamic countries condemned the aggression of Israel and the US, and we appreciate all of them.