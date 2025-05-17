President Pezeshkian says Iran favors negotiation

President Pezeshkian made these remarks on Saturday morning during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the return of the 86th Naval Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

Referring to the indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US, he stated: “We are not seeking war; we are open to dialogue and negotiation. However, we do not fear threats, and we will never retreat from our legal rights.”

President Pezeshkian also addressed recent remarks by the US president during his visit to regional countries, saying: “On one hand, he speaks of peace and stability, while on the other, he threatens others with the most advanced tools of mass killing. His contradictory statements simultaneously send messages of peace, violence, and insecurity.”

The President of the Islamic Republic added that no one except Trump himself believes his hostile rhetoric against the Iranian nation.

He further stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to strengthen brotherhood and friendship with regional countries and neighbors more than ever.

In another part of his speech, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of national unity and solidarity, stating: “By avoiding division and discord, and through the wisdom of the Supreme Leader, we can overcome challenges and steer the country toward development and progress.”