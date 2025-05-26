President Pezeshkian: Iran will not collapse under sanctions

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran on Monday, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran is rich in natural resources, both above and below ground, as well as in talent. “We have energy, gold, and opportunity – but we face problems because we don’t use these resources effectively,” he said.

He stressed the importance of relying on national expertise rather than external support. “If our elites take action, we can resolve all instabilities. We don’t need to wait for an agreement with the US,” he added.

The president called on universities to nurture talents committed to solving Iran’s problems and discouraged migration of educated citizens.

Highlighting his own rise to the presidency, Pezeshkian said every Iranian has the potential to succeed.

“In unity and with belief in ourselves, we can build the Iran our people deserve,” he concluded, calling for cooperation and merit-based governance.