Poll: Iranians see ceasefire agreement with Israel as strategic victory

The national survey, conducted by the Research Institute of Studies and Investigations of the Islamic Revolution University, reveals that an overwhelming majority of Iranians consider the recent ceasefire in the war with the Zionist regime to be a strategic victory for the country.

The poll was conducted in recent days with the participation of 626 citizens over the age of 18 across provincial capitals in Iran.

The findings indicate that IRIB (state broadcaster) and domestic messaging platforms remain the main sources of news for citizens during crises.

61% of respondents believe Iran had the upper hand militarily prior to the ceasefire, while only 17.3% saw the Zionist regime and the US as superior. Additionally, 53.3% rated Iran’s diplomatic and foreign policy performance as “good” or “very good.”

51.3% of people considered the timing of the ceasefire decision appropriate, while 30.5% opposed it. 80% of respondents said they would support resuming the war if the Zionist regime violated the ceasefire.

54.5% reported feeling a strong or significant sense of victory after the ceasefire was announced. Furthermore, 62.9% believed that the Zionist regime failed to achieve its objectives.

68.4% of respondents said they do not trust the Zionist regime to honor the ceasefire at all.