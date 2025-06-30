Media WireLocalSelected

Poll: Iranians see ceasefire agreement with Israel as strategic victory

By IFP Media Wire

The results of a recent poll show that most Iranian citizens view the ceasefire agreement in the recent 12-day war with Israel with optimism and a strategic perspective, interpreting it as a sign of military superiority and a diplomatic success for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The national survey, conducted by the Research Institute of Studies and Investigations of the Islamic Revolution University, reveals that an overwhelming majority of Iranians consider the recent ceasefire in the war with the Zionist regime to be a strategic victory for the country.

The poll was conducted in recent days with the participation of 626 citizens over the age of 18 across provincial capitals in Iran.

The findings indicate that IRIB (state broadcaster) and domestic messaging platforms remain the main sources of news for citizens during crises.

61% of respondents believe Iran had the upper hand militarily prior to the ceasefire, while only 17.3% saw the Zionist regime and the US as superior. Additionally, 53.3% rated Iran’s diplomatic and foreign policy performance as “good” or “very good.”

51.3% of people considered the timing of the ceasefire decision appropriate, while 30.5% opposed it. 80% of respondents said they would support resuming the war if the Zionist regime violated the ceasefire.

54.5% reported feeling a strong or significant sense of victory after the ceasefire was announced. Furthermore, 62.9% believed that the Zionist regime failed to achieve its objectives.

68.4% of respondents said they do not trust the Zionist regime to honor the ceasefire at all.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks