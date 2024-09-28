Pezeshkian condemns US complicity in Israel’s assassination of Nasrallah

In his message, President Pezeshkian condemned the Zionist terrorist attack on Dahiyeh and noted that the martyrdom of notable figures, particularly Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, will further fortify the righteous tree of resistance.

He added that Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah’s name will forever shine at the forefront of Islam.

The Iranian president emphasized that the international community will not forget that the order for the attack on Beirut came from New York, asserting that the Americans cannot absolve themselves of complicity with the Zionists.

The leader of Hezbollah was martyred in massive Israeli airstrikes on the Dahiyeh area, South of the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The order to carry out the strike was given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while he was in New York, USA.