Pezeshkian rules out negotiating with those who seek bullying

By IFP Media Wire
Pezeshkian

Ahead of his trip to New York, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, "We should sit together and engage in dialogue to better understand one another; but dialogue with those who intend to bully, dominate, deceive, or sabotage is not possible."

On Tuesday morning, after ringing the bell to mark the beginning of the new school year in Iran and before leaving for New York to address the UN General Assembly, Pezeshkian noted: “This is a valuable opportunity for presidents to deliver speeches and for us to present our positions.”

He added: “The motto chosen this year for all nations is ‘Convergence and Progress,’ yet what we see in global developments and in the behavior of world powers is nothing but unilateralism and authoritarianism.”

Referring to the situation in Gaza, Pezeshkian said: “It is truly painful to witness children dying from hunger and sleeplessness while Israel bombs the area daily, and so-called civilized, powerful countries that claim democracy and human rights easily support and even arm such actions.”

Speaking about his goals for the trip to the United States, the president stated: “In this visit, I will declare my positions based on my belief in peace, justice, rights, and humanity. If the conditions allow, I will also hold talks with the leaders of various countries.”

