President Pezeshkian: Iran welcomes negotiation but not coercion

President Pezeshkian made these remarks on Tuesday morning during the ceremony to receive the credentials of Ms. Bethany Madden, the new Ambassador of New Zealand.

Emphasizing the need for collective efforts to end war and bloodshed around the world, he said that the world must always be a haven of peace and tranquility for its inhabitants.

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of expanding relations and cooperation between Iran and New Zealand.

In another part of his remarks, referring to the crimes and genocide committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza, he added that it is unacceptable for a regime in the region, with the support of powerful countries, to commit any crime and then attempt to portray others as disruptors of regional peace and security in order to impose its own agenda.

The Iranian President also reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful and said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly declared that it is in no way seeking to build nuclear weapons and has always been ready to cooperate in any way necessary to prove the truth of this claim.”

The new Ambassador of New Zealand also emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations between the two countries during the meeting.

Ms. Bethany Madden further stated that New Zealand has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and expressed concern over the obstruction of medical and food aid deliveries to the area.