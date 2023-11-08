Pentagon reports ‘uptick’ in attacks on US bases in Middle East

“We’re seeing an uptick in attacks but so far, we have not seen any significant casualties, we’ve not seen significant damage to our infrastructure,” Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters during a press briefing at the Defense Department on Tuesday.

When asked if the US deterrence works against Iran-backed militias that are accused of attacking the US bases in Syria and Iraq since mid-October, Singh said: “Deterrence right now is incredibly strong on our side.

“We are sending an incredible message to any state or non-state actor that would want to seek to get involved in the conflict … And so again, while we see these attacks increase, we’re not seeing significant casualties or significant harm to our service members,” she added.

Singh said between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7, US forces have been attacked at least 40 times, with 22 times in Iraq and 18 times in Syria.

“That’s a mix of one-way attack drones and rockets,” she added.

The total number of injured service members stands at 46.

Washington has accused Iran-backed militias, but admitted there is no evidence to pin blame on Tehran’s leadership for ordering the strikes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has denied that Iran had instructed groups in Syria and Iraq to target US troops in recent days.

He stated it was Washington — not Tehran — that was fanning the violence in the region.

“The US could face dire consequences in the Middle East if it continues to support Israel,” Amiradbollahian stressed, adding that Washington “is advising others to show self-restraint, but it has sided with Israel totally”.

“If the United States continues what it has been doing so far, then new fronts will be opened up against the United States.”

He also cautioned that the continued bloodshed in Gaza “will make the situation get out of control in the region.”

“The American side should decide – does it really want to escalate, intensify the war?” he asked.

The foreign minister went on to deny that Iran had instructed militant groups in Iraq and Syria to attack the US, insisting that they were acting on their own.

“They’re not receiving any orders from us, any instructions,” he noted.

Iran has repeatedly warned the United States against any act of mischief in the region.