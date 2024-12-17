Media WireEurope

Pentagon claims North Korean forces suffer casualties in Russia’s Kursk

By IFP Media Wire

North Korean troops have joined combat operations in the Kursk Oblast, marking the first confirmed engagement of the Asian country's soldiers alongside the Russian military, Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder has stated.

“We do assess that North Korean soldiers have engaged in combat in Kursk. We have indications that they have suffered casualties, both killed and wounded,” Ryder said, as reported by Reuters.

While the US lacks precise casualty figures, Ryder added that North Korean troops began combat operations last week.

Ukraine’s military intelligence (HUR) claimed that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded during assault operations near the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba, and Martynovka on Dec. 14-15.

Fresh reinforcements from North Korea’s 94th Separate Brigade are reportedly being deployed to replace the losses.

North Korean soldiers have been present in Kursk Oblast since October, initially serving in support roles.

Their recent participation in ground operations reflects a deepening military collaboration between Pyongyang and Moscow amidst ongoing war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that the Russian military is attempting to hide the losses of North Korean soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine.

“Russia is not only involving North Korean soldiers in assaults on Ukrainian positions, but is also trying to hide the losses of these people,” Zelensky said via his official Telegram channel.

The Russian military has attempted to keep the presence of North Korean units secret throughout their training and deployment, Zelensky added. He also claimed that Moscow has resorted to extreme tactics to disguise the identities of North Korean soldiers killed in combat.

