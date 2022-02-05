Saturday, February 5, 2022
PastoCovac vaccine creates 100% immunity against coronavirus: Official

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The head of the Pasteur Institute of Iran says the PastoCovac vaccine jointly developed by Iran and Cuba creates 100% immunity against the Omicron variant of the virus.

“The injection of three doses of the PastoCovac vaccine will create an immunity of over 90% against the Omicron strain,” said Alireza Biglari.

“With the injection of the fourth dose of the PastoCovac vaccine, immunity against Omicron will reach 100%,” he claimed.

“The PastoCovac vaccine creates 96% immunity against the Beta variant in Cuba and Delta strain in Iran,” he explained.

“There is a capacity of producing 5 million doses of the PastoCovac vaccine monthly in the country,” he said.

This comes as reports suggest the number of COVID-19 infections are on the rise in Iran.

Meanwhile, the national coronavirus inoculation campaign is in full swing to help contain the deadly virus and its more contagious variants such as Omicron which have hit the nation.

