Passenger plane suffers malfunction upon landing in Mashhad, Iran

The incident was due to a tire blast. But it left no casualties and all the passengers left the plane unharmed after it stopped safely on Saturday morning, local time.

The Sepehran Airline plane was coming from the southern city of Abadan.

This is the second technical glitch suffered by the Sepehran Airline planes at the Mashhad airport over the past week.

Iranian passenger planes have suffered many malfunctions in recent years due to US sanctions on the country that bans the imports of spare parts for civilian and military aircraft