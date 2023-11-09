Palestinian suffering did not start in October, “but is 75 years old”: PM

“We are a victim here… defending oneself doesn’t mean occupying someone’s land,” Shtayyeh stated, adding that “what Israel is doing is not a war against Hamas” but a war against “all Palestinian people”.

Shtayyeh also accused Israel of being “in clear breach of international humanitarian law,” saying that “crimes are being perpetrated against the Palestinian people, people who are innocent.”

The Palestinian official added that “a blockage” – Israel’s complete siege of Gaza – has created problems, including food shortages and attempts at deportation against Gazans working in Israel.

During the Paris conference, Shtayyeh also called for an end to the conflict in order for “humanitarian relief to make sense.”

“What use is offering a meal to someone who will die the next day?” he asked.

Israel waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group conducted Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the aggression, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 10,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 26,500 others.

It has also imposed a “complete siege” on the coastal sliver, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.