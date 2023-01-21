Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that 42-year-old Tariq Maali was shot in the city of Ramallah, adding he was killed “after the occupation [Israeli forces] opened fire on him” near the Palestinian village of Kafr Nama.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

The United Nations marked 2022 as the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank in 16 years.

Israeli forces killed at least 171 Palestinians in the West Bank and occupied East al-Quds last year, including more than 30 children. At least 9,000 others were injured as well.