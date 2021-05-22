Palestine’s Victory Brings Israel’s Downfall Closer at Hand: IRGC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has congratulated Palestinian resistance groups on their victory against the Israeli regime.

In a statement, the IRGC said the “Sword of Quds” operation indicated the upper hand of the Intifada on the ground, and showed equations had been tipped in favour of Palestinian groups in their struggles against Israeli occupiers.

At a sensitive juncture, read the statement, the wrath and willpower of Palestinian resistance groups in the occupied territories shattered the goals and dreams of the criminal Israeli regime as well as mercenary rulers in some Islamic countries, which have normalised their relations with Tel Aviv.

This triumph brought the downfall of the Israeli regime closer at hand, added the statement.

The statement also urged the Tel Aviv regime to take “practical steps” to end its aggression against Quds and the al-Aqsa mosque.

The statement also warned Israel against any miscalculations and daydreaming about fresh crimes and warmongering.

“The cancerous tumour of Israel is on the decline and on the path to annihilation,” said part of the statement.

“The occupiers have well realized that they will be unable to perpetuate their bullying, violence and killing of defenseless Palestinian women, men and children, and to repeat their brutal and medieval adventurism, and that they should, from now on, think about their criminal scenarios in Palestine with caution and fear because Palestinian groups will no longer pay attention to their hollow threats,” read the statement.