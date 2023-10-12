Thursday, October 12, 2023
Palestine sounds alarm over ‘genocide’ in Gaza

By IFP Media Wire

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has warned of the risk of “manifestations of genocide” in the Gaza Strip during the Israeli raids on the besieged enclave.

In a statement, the Palestinian Authority explained the efforts of Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and his diplomatic corps to rally international support for Palestinians by exposing “the crimes of the occupation and the manifestations of genocide committed against our people in the Gaza Strip”.

In the wake of the Hamas attack, the ministry said it wants to prevent Israel from “exploiting the support of international parties” to “invade the Gaza Strip… and liquidate the Palestinian cause”.

The latest escalation between Hamas and Israel began early on Saturday, when the Palestinian fighters launched a surprise attack on multiple locations along the Gaza border in response to Israel’s repeated aggression against Palestinians and desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli officials estimate that more than 1,200 people have been killed in the Hamas assault and over 3,000 have been wounded.

Israeli massive air strikes on the densely-populated Gaza Strip, has so far killed almost 1,300 people.

SourceRT

