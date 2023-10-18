Palestine’s Abbas cancels planned Biden meeting after Gaza hospital raid

President Abbas has canceled a planned meeting with the American leader, following an Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital on Tuesday that killed at least 500 people and injured hundreds more, a senior Palestinian official said.

The meeting was due to take place in Jordan.

The senior Palestinian official added Abbas was returning to Ramallah, the seat of his government in the occupied West Bank.

Abbas has condemned the targeting of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza as a “hideous war massacre” that cannot be tolerated, adding that talks about anything else apart from stopping the war were unacceptable.

“Israel has crossed all red lines. … We will not leave nor allow anyone to expel us from there,” he said.

He added that the Palestinians would not accept another Nakba in the 21st century and that they will not move, or surrender.

“We will not leave our homeland nor allow anyone to expel us from there,” Abbas continued.