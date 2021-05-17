Over 77,000 Iranians Killed by Coronavirus: Ministry

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 286 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 77,222.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 14,319 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 2,765,485.

So far, Lari added, 2,242,023 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,264 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 18,151,487 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 2,032,162 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 388,821 have received the second dose.