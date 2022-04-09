Saturday, April 9, 2022
Opposition grows to launching petrochemical factory in Iran’s Miankaleh wetland

By IFP Editorial Staff
petrochemical factory in Iran’s Miankaleh
Iran’s Vice President for Environmental Affairs says the Organization for the Protection of Environment will not back down on its opposition to establishment of a petrochemical factory in the Miankaleh region due to its adverse environmental impact.

Ali Salajegheh said the launching of the project has no credibility as it lacks an environmental permit. He criticized some Iranian MPs for pressuring the Organization for the Protection of Environment into agreeing to the project.

Salajegheh noted that no launching will ever take place without permission from the organization.

A national campaign has already begun in opposition to the project approved by Iran’s Oil Ministry.

Miankaleh in Iran’s Mazandaran Province is home to many species of birds and environmental activists believe it’s highly vital to the ecosystem of the region

