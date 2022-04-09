Opposition grows to launching petrochemical factory in Iran’s Miankaleh wetland

Ali Salajegheh said the launching of the project has no credibility as it lacks an environmental permit. He criticized some Iranian MPs for pressuring the Organization for the Protection of Environment into agreeing to the project.

Salajegheh noted that no launching will ever take place without permission from the organization.

A national campaign has already begun in opposition to the project approved by Iran’s Oil Ministry.

Miankaleh in Iran’s Mazandaran Province is home to many species of birds and environmental activists believe it’s highly vital to the ecosystem of the region