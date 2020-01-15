Only Trump, ISIS Celebrated Gen. Soleimani’s Death Zarif

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the only ones who celebrated the assassination of senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani were the US president and the ISIS terrorist group.
Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, India, Zarif described the late Iranian commander as the single most effective force against the ISIS terrorist group
“Soleimani was the single most effective force against Daesh (ISIS). Who are celebrating death of Soleimani? Not ordinary people, but Trump, Pompeo, and Daesh,” he said.
