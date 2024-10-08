Over one-third of Israelis think Tel Aviv lost Gaza war: Poll

The poll, conducted by Israel’s national broadcaster KAN News and the Kantar Institute, interviewed a sample of 653 Israelis.

The results show that 35 percent think Israel has lost the war against Hamas, while the rest are unsure.

Asked if they would be willing to move to one of the communities in southern Israel close to Gaza after the war ends, only 14 percent said they would consider living there, while 86 percent said they were unwilling.

Former and current Israeli military officials have also said they are losing the war on Gaza and Hamas is winning.

Monday marks one year since the start of Israel’s war on the besieged enclave, which followed a massive attack by Hamas-led fighters in southern Israel.

The Hamas attack killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and more than 250 were taken into Gaza as captives, 100 of whom are believed to be still in Gaza.

The subsequent and ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza has killed nearly 42,000 people, the majority of them women and children, according to UN figures.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas on 7 October, was assassinated in Tehran in July. His successor, Yahya Sinwar, is believed to be in Gaza.

Multiple ceasefire proposals have been rejected by Israel over the past year, including a United Nations Security Council resolution, as Israel insists on eliminating Hamas rather than reaching a political end to the conflict.