Thursday, March 7, 2024
One killed, 3 injured in oil refinery blast in southern Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at an oil refinery in the southern Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas.

The incident happened on Thursday during the repairs and troubleshooting of a furnace at Aftab Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company.

The injured were swiftly transported to medical centers in Hormozgan province, as reported by the Public Relations of the oil company.

Habib Bahadori, the Acting Governor of Bandar Abbas, expressed condolences and verified the unfortunate death of one individual.

He further disclosed that the incident, attributed to the neglect of safety precautions, resulted in two injuries, with the condition of one victim reported as critical.

Aftab Oil Refining Company, a key player in the private sector as the largest exporter of petroleum derivatives in the country, relies on various raw materials supplied by the Ministry of Petroleum and collaborates with gas and oil refineries nationwide for its refining operations.

