One child killed, 10 injured every day in Lebanon since October 4: UNICEF

Many other children, though unharmed physically, are deeply traumatized by the violence, it announced, adding that many have shown severe signs of emotional distress, including separation anxiety, withdrawal, aggression and concentration problems.

Many children suffer from disrupted sleep, nightmares, headaches and loss of appetite, and without the stability of school, they lack spaces to play, learn and heal, it added.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell urged for an immediate ceasefire to protect children.

“The ongoing war in Lebanon is upending children’s lives, and in many cases, inflicting severe physical wounds and deep emotional scars,” Russell stated.

“War tears apart the safe and nurturing environments children need. When children are forced to endure prolonged periods of traumatic stress, they face severe health and psychological risks, and the consequences can last a lifetime.”

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health reported that 166 children killed and 1,168 injured since October last year.

The death toll from Israeli assault against Lebanon since last October has hit 2,820, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement added 12,937 people have also been injured since offensive began.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv also launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on Oct. 1.