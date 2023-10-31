OIC says Israel ‘butchering’ Gazans

Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said in a statement on Monday the Israeli airstrikes have also resulted in “wounding innocent civilians, including women, children, medical personnel and journalists”.

Israeli forces have “deliberately carried out attacks on hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities”, he added.

The OIC chief stated the Israeli attacks on hospitals in Gaza and the total blockade of the territory constitute “collective punishment, war crimes, and flagrant violation of international law.”

Taha once again called on the international community to intervene and work for an immediate end to Israel’s savagery.

Israel launched the war on the Palestinian territory on October 7. The regime has also cut off fuel, electricity, food and water to more than two million Palestinians living in the coastal territory. Israel has killed more than 8,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, ever since.

The bloody war machine ignited when the regime was caught off-guard by Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by the resistance movement Hamas on that October day.

Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the United nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said last week the UN body was “concerned that war crimes are being committed” in the Gaza Strip.