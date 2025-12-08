Official says dozens of Iranian nationals jailed in US heading home

Mehrabadi told IRNA that the Iranians who were held in Arizona State Prison-Florence West had departed for Tehran through Mesa Airport on Saturday.

He said they were flown to Kuwait to be repatriated home.

Before their release, Mehrabadi held a cordial conversation with the Iranian nationals at Florence prison.

It was initially planned that 54 Iranians would return on this flight, but due to some incomplete legal procedures, their repatriation may be delayed, IRNA reported.

American and Iranian officials announced in September that about 400 Iranians were expected to be returning from the US. The first flight, carrying 120 people, arrived in Qatar in late September before they were transferred to a Tehran-bound flight.