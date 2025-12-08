Media WireJudiciary

Official says dozens of Iranian nationals jailed in US heading home

By IFP Media Wire

The director of Iran’s Interests Section in Washington, Abolfazl Mehrabadi, has stated that around 50 Iranian prisoners have left the United States for their home country following the strict immigration policies of US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Mehrabadi told IRNA that the Iranians who were held in Arizona State Prison-Florence West had departed for Tehran through Mesa Airport on Saturday.

He said they were flown to Kuwait to be repatriated home.

Before their release, Mehrabadi held a cordial conversation with the Iranian nationals at Florence prison.

It was initially planned that 54 Iranians would return on this flight, but due to some incomplete legal procedures, their repatriation may be delayed, IRNA reported.

American and Iranian officials announced in September that about 400 Iranians were expected to be returning from the US. The first flight, carrying 120 people, arrived in Qatar in late September before they were transferred to a Tehran-bound flight.

 

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks