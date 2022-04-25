Official says 98 cases of measles detected in Iran

He noted that these people fell ill after coming in contact with foreigners and because they had not been vaccinated.

Dr. Gouya then referred to the vaccination of children under 5 years old in Iran.

He said well over 95% of kids have got two shots of the jab. He noted that the remaining 5% are scattered across the country.

Dr. Guoya warned that measles is the most contagious disease in the world and any negligence in the face of the disease can have serious ramifications.

The official said Iran is capable of containing measles, saying, “We are doing our utmost to inoculate foreign nationals by monitoring them and sending instructions to universities for this purpose”.

“Currently, medical teams are stationed in all border regions to control the disease, and we advise families to get vaccinated as soon as possible if they have delayed it”, he added.