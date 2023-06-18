Sunday, June 18, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

Official: Number of people poisoned by fake alcohol tops 140; 12 dead

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ambulance Iran

A medical official says the number of people poisoned by counterfeit alcohol in the Iranian province of Karaj has surpassed 140, while 12 have lost their lives.

Shahram Sayyadi, who heads the University of Medical Sciences in Karaj, near Tehran, said as of Sunday 141 people have been poisoned by fake alcoholic drinks, while four people are intubated in critical condition.

He said Saturday that all the poisoned people, most by methanol, have digestive symptoms, shortness of breath, blurred vision and dizziness, and their average age is between 16 and 50 years.

Iranian police have made a number of arrests in connection with the case.

Under the Iranian law, possession or consumption of alcohol is a crime as it is forbidden under the Islamic code.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks