Official: Number of people poisoned by fake alcohol tops 140; 12 dead

Shahram Sayyadi, who heads the University of Medical Sciences in Karaj, near Tehran, said as of Sunday 141 people have been poisoned by fake alcoholic drinks, while four people are intubated in critical condition.

He said Saturday that all the poisoned people, most by methanol, have digestive symptoms, shortness of breath, blurred vision and dizziness, and their average age is between 16 and 50 years.

Iranian police have made a number of arrests in connection with the case.

Under the Iranian law, possession or consumption of alcohol is a crime as it is forbidden under the Islamic code.